18-wheeler driver ejected and killed on eastbound I-10

Traffic heading into Katy on eastbound Interstate 10 is at a standstill Friday afternoon after a deadly crash involving an 18-wheeler.Authorities said the crash happened on the eastbound freeway at Peach Ridge Road.According to DPS, the big rig lost control while driving on the freeway. The driver crashed and was ejected from the high-profile vehicle. The driver died at the scene.Brookshire police advised drivers to divert off I-10 at the 729 exit ramp to Peach Ridge.