MANSFIELD, Texas (KTRK) -- These bundles of joy are already setting records in the first moments of their lives.Congratulations to a mother gave birth to twin girls late Friday night who weighed in at a combined 18 pounds and three ounces.Stephanie and Robert Stokes delivered their daughters at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center near Fort Worth.The combined weight is a record for the hospital.The Stokes family named their daughters Andee Grace and Baylee Sue.