18 people arrested during raid at after-hours club in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office and other officials arrested 18 people during a raid at an after-hours club Saturday morning.

Officials say Club Vision located at 345 W. Richie Road was serving alcohol with a license and operation after-hours.


When deputies entered the club they allegedly found drugs and one weapon.

Eighteen people were arrested, including customers and employees.

The District Attorney's office say they're planning to issue an injunction to shut the club down.

"It's part of our continued effort to try to make sure we really clamp down on that," says Sean Teare of the Harris County District attorney's office.
