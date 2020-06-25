coronavirus texas

18 members of a Texas family battling COVID-19

A North Texas family is battling a health crisis they never expected to face together after 18 members were infected with the coronavirus.

The family believes it all started May 30, when one relative who didn't know they were infected, interacted with several others at a surprise birthday party.

Those family members spread the virus to 10 other relatives, including two high-risk elders.

Ron Barbosa, who is married to a doctor, said he and his wife didn't go to the party because they were worried about the virus. Now, he says he can only speak with his mother and father, who are in their 80s, by the phone.

"That was the best medicine, you know. They are in there by themselves, no family and you know, it's heartbreaking," Barbos said.

Along with the grandparents, two young children and Barbosa's sister, who is battling breast cancer, were all infected.

It appears most of the family will recover but the family's patriarchs remain in the hospital.

SEE ALSO:

How a Houston family of 7 battling COVID-19 under one roof stays connected
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthtexas newscoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Restaurant that defied stay home order goes curbside
ICU beds at TMC total at 97 percent capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Abbott temporarily halts state's additional reopening phases
Heavy rain clearing out, here's where we'll see more
Gov. Greg Abbott orders hospitals to stop elective surgeries
Dixie Chicks no more: Country group changes name
5 things to know about 'Godzilla Dust Cloud' coming to Houston
Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston sky
US health officials believe 20M Americans have had COVID-19
Show More
Texas could be home to 4 of country's 10 largest cities in 2021
Montgomery Co. buys something it hopes to never use during COVID-19 wave
Report: Treasury sent $1.4B in stimulus checks to dead Americans
When data says Hispanic population will be largest in Texas
'Pose' stars to join ABC13 town hall today
More TOP STORIES News