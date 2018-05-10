18 cats and dogs saved from house fire in NW Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

NW Volunteer firefighters save 18 cats and dogs at house fire (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Firefighters saved 18 cats and dogs from a smoke-filled home in northwest Harris County.

The Northwest Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire Tuesday at a home in the 6800 block of Sandswept.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire in the living room of the home and then found 19 animals while doing a search and rescue.

Firefighters administered oxygen therapy using pet oxygen masks. They were able to save 18 of the 19 pets.

The Harris County Emergency Corps and Little York VFD provided mutual aid assistance.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
petshouse firefirefightersHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Girl burned on half of her body after trying 'fire challenge'
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
Show More
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
More News