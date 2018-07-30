17-year-old victim and teen driver identified in fatal crash in Montgomery County

A teenager was killed in a violent crash along Highway 105 between Conroe and Cleveland Sunday night.


Authorities say 17-year-old Joseph Nehemiah Wagnon of Cleveland, Texas, was the passenger in a car with another 17-year-old, Sonny Saxon, of Montgomery, around 10 p.m.

Saxon was driving.

Officials say Saxon lost control going around a curve and slammed into a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over.

Saxon was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center. A blood test revealed he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol. He was not hurt.

A man on his way to work just happened to see the Nissan that was wrecked.

He tried to give Wagnon CPR, but it was too late. Wagnon died at the scene.



It's not clear if the two teenagers are current high school students.


Officials are investigating what caused Saxon to lose control. At this time, no charges have been filed.

According to family members of Wagnon, he had just turned 17 last month. He was the second youngest out of 10 children.

His family also says Wagnon's father died back in March.

Neighbors describe the stretch of road and the curve where the wreck happened as dangerous, especially at night.

This is the second time in less than a week that teenagers have been involved in a deadly crash.

On Wednesday, Atascocita High School students Salma Gomez and Chloe Robison were killed when the car they were in with 17-year-old Jaggar Smith, who was allegedly drunk and speeding, crashed in northeast Harris County.

Smith has been charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter.

