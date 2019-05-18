17-year-old shot while riding in car with girlfriend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A search is underway for a shooter who opened fire, injuring a 17-year-old in northeast Houston.Gunfire erupted around 8:17 p.m. Friday on Homestead Road near Carothers Street.Houston police say a teen and his girlfriend were in a car when the shooter opened fire on the vehicle.The teen was hit while he was sitting in the driver's seat. His girlfriend, who was in the passenger's seat, was not injured.Police say the victim was taken to the hospital alive, but his condition was not immediately known.