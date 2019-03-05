17-year-old murder suspect says he's done it before: police

ighteen-year-old Thomas M. Grill Jr. of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley R. Lanham of St. John were reported missing by their families last week.

VALPARAISO, Indiana -- A 17-year-old was charged in the murders of two teens reported missing last week and he says he's done it before.Conner Kerner was charged Monday morning with two counts of murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr. and 19-year-old Molley Lanham. Grill and Lanham were reported missing by their families on Feb. 26 and were last seen on Feb. 25.Kerner was denied bail.The teen was arrested on Saturday after Cedar Lake police received an anonymous tip earlier in the day. The tipster said they had information about the teens being killed by Kerner and that their bodies were inside the black Honda Civic they were driving.Kerner allegedly told an acquaintance about the murders, saying: "I killed someone and I killed an innocent girl."The acquaintance, a confidential informant for police, told authorities that Kerner said he loaded the two bodies in the trunk of their car, along with flammable liquids, and drove it a couple of miles away and set the car and bodies on fire."Kerner told (the confidential informant) that he had done this before and knew how to cover up a murder and get away with it," according to charging documents."That's just sickening," said Bryce Helfrich, one of Grill's friends. "I mean it really turns my stomach. It really did. Why would somebody want to do that to such a kid like that?"Kerner allegedly told the acquaintance on Thursday that if they told anyone about the murders, he would kill them and their family, the document said.When Porter County sheriff's officers found the vehicle Saturday, the remains of two individuals were found inside. The remains have not yet been identified, but the statements given to investigators points to the bodies being those of Grill and Lanham.The Porter County Sheriff's Department said the two teens went to Kerner's grandparents' house in Hebron to pick up drugs. Kerner told police that during the meet, Grill allegedly tried to rob him. Authorities said that's when Kerner turned the gun on Grill, shot him several times, and beat him to death with a pipe wrench. Minutes later, Kerner allegedly shot and killed Lanham.According to the court documents, Kerner told the acquaintance that the murders occurred in the garage of his grandparents' home in the 200 West block of County Road 700 South in Hebron while they were out of town.Authorities interviewed the grandparents when they returned home.Grill and Lanham were 2018 graduates of Hanover Central High School in Cedar Lake. They were part of a small, tight-knit community.Hanover Community Schools Superintendent Mary Tracy-MacAulay released a statement that said, in part,Lanham's family also released a statement:Kerner's next court date is scheduled for May 6, 2019, according to court records.