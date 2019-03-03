17-year-old high school student killed after hit and run in New Caney

NEW CANEY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a 17-year-old was killed following a hit-and-run accident while he was walking on McClesky Road around 12 a.m. Sunday.Investigators say the suspect may have been going the wrong way when they struck the teen, but kept driving.They also believe the victim was leaving a quinceañera at a nearby park.A person passing by happened to see the teen in a ditch, but could not revive him.ABC13 Eyewitness news has crews en route to the scene.