Uber driver killed during pursuit of alleged drunk 17-year-old in west Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An Uber driver was killed by a teenage driver who was allegedly drunk Sunday morning in west Harris County.A Harris County deputy attempted to pull over the 17-year-old driving in the westbound lane of the Katy Freeway around 1:40 a.m., but the teen did not stop.Deputies said the teen started driving erratically with speeds reaching almost 90 mph during the pursuit."We have way too many pursuits that end tragically," said Sean Teare with the district attorney's office. "The only way to stop that is to stop. When law enforcement turns on their lights and asks you to stop, it's a command. Stop."While on the feeder road of the Katy Freeway near Greenhouse, the suspect maneuvered causing the deputy to hit another car.Officials said the driver of the other car was a rideshare driver who had a passenger in their car.The rideshare driver died at the hospital. The passenger was not seriously injured.Teare said although the teen experienced leg injuries, he was seen running across Interstate 10. He was later found hiding behind Texas Children's Hospital.Teare also said they believe they know where the suspect was served alcohol.The teen has a lengthy criminal history and was out on bond for a charge of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He now faces a charge of felony murder.