17-year-old Mikael Necciosup arrested in connection to Atascocita HS shooting that left 1 student wounded

A 17-year-old was arrested in connection with a shooting that injured an Atascocita High School student.

ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection to the shooting at Atascocita High School that wounded one student.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed in the tweet Friday morning that Mikael Necciosup was taken into custody and will face aggravated assault charges.


The shooting happened on Thursday just before 6:30 p.m. Authorities arrived within minutes after an 11th grade student was shot behind the cafeteria parking lot. The victim was injured in his foot and hip, but is expected to be okay.



Gonzalez said that he believed it was an isolated incident and there may have been some words exchanged between the teens before the shooting.

"The 16-year-old was taken to an area hospital just as a precaution and basic treatment," Gonzalez said.

Humble ISD has released the following statement concerning the incident:

An 11th grade male AHS student was shot in the AHS parking lot tonight at approximately 6:20 p.m. The 11th grader is expected to recover. He was wounded in the foot and hip. At time of transport, he was talking and alert.

School is scheduled to be held today as usual on the Atascocita High School campus.

At the time of the incident, there were about 85 students on the campus for athletic and fine arts activities. Students were kept safe in their areas until released by police, as a routine procedure.

