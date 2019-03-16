17-year-old arrested after slamming egg onto an allegedly racist senator's head

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Right-wing Australian senator Fraser Inning was responding to Friday's massacre in a brief press conference in Melbourne.

He began to blame the massacre on "Muslim fanatics" and loose immigration policies.

A 17-year-old boy was then caught on camera slamming an egg onto Senator Inning's head while he was in the middle of speaking.

The teenager was wrestled to the ground, then arrested.

According to an Australian affiliate network, he has since been released.
