166 skulls found in mass burial pit in Mexico: Officials

EMBED </>More Videos

A large mass burial pit has been found in the town of Veracruz.

VERACRUZ, Mexico --
Mexican investigators said Thursday they have found 166 skulls in clandestine mass burial pits in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz.

Veracruz state prosecutor Jorge Winckler said that for security reasons he would not reveal the location of the site.

Winckler said the bodies were buried at least two years ago. He said investigator had found 114 ID cards in the field, which held about 32 burial pits.

It is one of the largest mass graves discovered so far in Mexico, where drug cartels frequently use such clandestine pits to dispose of their victims.

Investigators found clothes, personal possession and other parts of skeletons in the pits, but they focused on the skulls in counting, because each corresponds to one person.

Veracruz was the scene of bloody turf battles between the Zetas and Jalisco drug cartels, but the state also suffered waves of kidnappings and extortions.

Winckler said prosecutors found the field after a witness told them that "hundreds of bodies" were buried there.

Investigators used drones, probes and ground-penetrating radar to locate the pits and began digging about a month ago.

Winckler did not rule out finding more bodies.

It was not the first time that someone with inside knowledge of mass graves revealed their location.

In 2016 and 2017, Veracruz investigators found 253 skulls and bodies in burial pits outside the state capital, after relatives of missing people said they received a hand-drawn map from someone detailing the location of the graves.

In 2011, police found 236 bodies in burial pits in the capital of northern Durango state, which is also named Durango.

A total of 193 corpses were found in the town of San Fernando in Tamaulipas state, just north of Veracruz. Officials say most of those were Mexican migrants heading to the United States who were kidnapped off buses and killed by the Zetas cartel.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundmexicou.s. & worldcartel
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Manhunt underway for escapee from Harris Co. courthouse
Domestic violence investigated after woman dies in W. Houston
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
'Gay Conversion' parking sign directed at Houston church
Auto shop owner's life savings stolen in violent robbery
4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Cincinnati bank
ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence could threaten East Coast
Selfie-taking teen falls to death at Yosemite, report says
Show More
Carjacking victim uses app to help police track down suspect
SEARCH WARRANT: BMW seized from GoFundMe couple's home
Ford recalls 2M pickup trucks; seat belts can cause fires
4 cars destroyed, 2 damaged in fires at Pasadena apartments
Woman's windshield pierced by flying metal pole on I-45
More News