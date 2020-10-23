16-year-old shot in chest in NW Harris County

It happened in the 10000 block of Eldridge Parkway.
The teenager was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was stable.
Cy-Fair firefighters tweeted the pictures below from the scene on North Eldridge near FM 1960.
Crews respond to a shooting in the 10000 block of Eldridge Pkwy. in Houston Thursday night.— Cy-Fair Fire Department (@cyfairfd) October 23, 2020
A reported 16 year old male was shot in the chest and transported to @memorialhermann in stable condition.@HCSOTexas is investigating.
Photo: Capt. Daniel Arizpe, PIO #hounews pic.twitter.com/yOdSjMbmEg
There were no updates on his condition. The Harris County Sheriff's Office was working to learn what led to the shooting.