16-year-old shot in chest in NW Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being shot in the chest Thursday night in northwest Harris County, according to the Cy-Fair Fire Department.It happened in the 10000 block of Eldridge Parkway.The teenager was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital and was stable.Cy-Fair firefighters tweeted the pictures below from the scene on North Eldridge near FM 1960.There were no updates on his condition. The Harris County Sheriff's Office was working to learn what led to the shooting.