16-year-old shot in the neck in hotel room in north Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was shot in the neck in a hotel room in north Harris County, according to authorities.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said the teen was shot at the Express Inn Richey. The teen was flown by Life Flight to a hospital, listed in critical condition.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 p.m. Monday. Constable Herman said there were other teens at the hotel when the incident occurred and witnesses saw them disperse from the area. It's unclear if the teens were in the room and witnessed the shooting.

Herman added that deputies have the area secured and that they have recovered some physical evidence at the hotel.

As far as a suspect, Herman said investigators hope to get a better picture as to what took place, and that he feels confident they will develop a suspect.

