16-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting in northwest Harris County near Cy-Fair early Sunday morning.Harris County Precinct Four deputies received a call about a shooting near a home at 8810 Wind Side Dr. around 3 a.m.Investigators say the boy was walking home when he was shot in the leg by two people.Neighbors told deputies they saw two suspects, believed to be juveniles, run from Wind Side Drive into a car nearby and take off.The car is believed to be a white older-model Toyota Corolla.The 16-year-old is stable and told deputies he does not know who the two shooters are.Deputies believe the suspects may be a white male and a Hispanic male.