16-year-old shot in the back while attending vigil for another teen who was shot and killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old was shot in the back Tuesday night while attending a vigil for another 16-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week.It happened around 9 p.m. on Jarmese Street on Houston's south side.Police said, at some point, someone started firing into the crowd and a woman fired back.The woman was taken into custody, but investigators are still looking for the other shooter involved.The 16-year-old is expected to survive.On Monday, the 16-year-old who was the focus of the vigil was shot in the back of the head in an apartment at the same location.Police said the boy was with several friends when the shooting happened.It is unknown if the shooting was on purpose or accidental.