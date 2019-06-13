16-year-old kills friend after fight over video game controller in Georgia, deputies say

A 16-year-old has been charged in the death of his 17-year-old friend over what authorities said was a fight about a video game controller.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office said Gabriel Martinez Cruz fatally shot 17-year-old Gonzalo Lamar Gonzalez-Ibarra at a mobile home park on Monday.

There were several kids inside the home at the time of the shooting.

WSB spoke to Gonzalo's mother who said she's never felt pain in her heart like she did when her three children told her that her youngest son was gone.

"It's hard. It's hard, it really was," Tammy Gonzalez said. "They told me that my baby was killed."

"They were arguing over a controller for a video game," Sgt. Jesse Hambrick said.

"Do you believe that?" Jones asked the victim's mother.

"No sir. No sir. I really don't believe that," she told Hambrick. "I believe it was robbery. All they had to do was ask, and my son would give."

Investigators said a neighbor heard a loud noise and saw several teens running from the mobile home, then called 911.

When deputies arrived, they found Gonzalo with a gunshot wound.

A teen who was at the home at the time of the shooting told deputies that Gonzalo was not murdered.

"It was a complete accident. Nobody was in danger," friend Bilal Williams said.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
georgiateen killedshootingu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News