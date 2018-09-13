EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4230892" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old girl.

A 16-year-old girl is dead after she was shot in the head Wednesday night in north Houston, police say.Officers responded to a shooting at 89 Casa Grande Dr. and Merritt Lane shortly before 11 p.m.They found the teenager shot at least one time. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.Authorities say someone reported hearing gunshots and then tires screeching, so it's possible the shooter may have been on foot or got into a vehicle and drove off.Police tell Eyewitness News they found a shell casing in the street.Officials are checking for any surveillance video in the area that may have captured the crime.Anyone with information is urged to come forward.