16-year-old girl missing from Gulfton area since Wednesday

A 16-year-old girl has been missing from the Gulfton area of Houston since Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old girl has been missing from the Gulfton area of Houston since Wednesday.

Allison Valdez was last seen at the CPS center located in the 6300 block of Chimney Rock.

Valdez is described as 5'1'' tall weighing 120 pounds with blonde hair. She has green eyes with a light complexion.

She was last seen wearing blue pants and a gray coat.

If you see her, contact the Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.
