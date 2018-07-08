16-year-old dies after falling from waterfall

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina --A North Carolina teen died Wednesday after falling from a waterfall.
This is the second death at Rainbow Falls in less than a month, WLOS-TV reports.
On July 4, Rainbow Falls was the scene of a tragedy for a family visiting from Charlotte. Officials say the teen and an 11-year-old girl went to the top of the waterfall and both fell in.
Family members were able to rescue the 11-year-old, but the 16-year-old was quickly swept away over the 150-foot waterfall. The girl's body was recovered around 6 p.m. the same day.
"The top of the waterfalls, we hang out, we eat lunch and stop and eat there on rocks a lot of times. The thing that always worries us, especially with little kids, is you fall in that water, the water is going to potentially push you off the edge and you don't even have to be close to the edge," Dan Holloway, a visitor of Rainbow Falls, said.
This is the second fatal incident at Rainbow Falls in less than two weeks.
A South Carolina man died on June 23 after jumping in to save his dog.