DROWNING

16-year-old dies after falling from waterfall

EMBED </>More Videos

16-year-old died after falling from waterfall. (KTRK)

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, North Carolina --
A North Carolina teen died Wednesday after falling from a waterfall.

This is the second death at Rainbow Falls in less than a month, WLOS-TV reports.

On July 4, Rainbow Falls was the scene of a tragedy for a family visiting from Charlotte. Officials say the teen and an 11-year-old girl went to the top of the waterfall and both fell in.

Family members were able to rescue the 11-year-old, but the 16-year-old was quickly swept away over the 150-foot waterfall. The girl's body was recovered around 6 p.m. the same day.

"The top of the waterfalls, we hang out, we eat lunch and stop and eat there on rocks a lot of times. The thing that always worries us, especially with little kids, is you fall in that water, the water is going to potentially push you off the edge and you don't even have to be close to the edge," Dan Holloway, a visitor of Rainbow Falls, said.

This is the second fatal incident at Rainbow Falls in less than two weeks.

A South Carolina man died on June 23 after jumping in to save his dog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
waterdrowningu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
DROWNING
Bode Miller's wife shares dying daughter's photo for awareness
Man drowns during attempt to save kids from rip current
4-year-old girl dies after being found unresponsive in a pool
2-year-old boy falls into septic tank
Human chain forms at beach to save swimmers in rough water
More drowning
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News