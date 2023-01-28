Teen charged with manslaughter after man was killed by stray bullet while asleep in N. Harris Co.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is working to track down whoever fired shots that hit and killed a young man while he was sleeping in his bed.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old is charged with manslaughter after a 21-year-old man was struck by a stray bullet while sleeping in north Harris County, officials said.

The teen was brought in on Jan. 24 for questioning concerning another shooting that occurred around the same time as the shooting death of Alvaro Caleja.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 10 at the Capewood Apartments off Aldine Mail Route.

Investigators said the bullets came from outside the apartment and through the wall.

At one point, investigators were unsure if they were looking for multiple suspects. The shots were fired from behind the apartment building where there was an alley and houses.

"All of this could have been prevented. It affects everybody," Virginia Perez, who lives in one of the nearby apartment buildings, said.

According to the sheriff's office, Caleja's two young family members were also in the apartment when the shooting happened. Investigators said bullets struck at least three apartments. No other injuries were reported.

The teen admitted to both shootings in the apartments and said Caleja was not a target, saying his death was an accident, HCSO said.

According to officials, in addition to manslaughter, the teen is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.