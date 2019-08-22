16-year-old boy killed in shooting at Richmond park

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot at a pocket park in the Tara subdivision.

Neighbors on Savannah Moss called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire.

The victim was found in the park with gunshot wounds to his cheek and chest.

An air ambulance rushed the teen to the hospital for surgery. Deputies initially said he was expected to survive, but was declared dead late Thursday afternoon.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they do not believe the shooting was random, and that the victim likely knew the shooter, who has been taken into custody.



The shooting happened near William Velasquez Elementary School in Lamar CISD. Fortunately, classes are not yet in session.

