16-year-old boy killed in shooting at Richmond park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5486287" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A 16-year-old has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near a Lamar CISD elementary school in Fort Bend County.

Update: Victim is 16. He is alive and was transported by airmed. No suspect in custody and no description to release. LCISD is not yet in session. Media stage at Tara Blue Ridge/Savannah Moss. 1440 https://t.co/ntSEf9lsM9 — Major Chad Norvell (@chad_norvell) August 22, 2019

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy has died after he was shot at a pocket park in the Tara subdivision.Neighbors on Savannah Moss called 911 around 1:30 p.m. after hearing gunfire.The victim was found in the park with gunshot wounds to his cheek and chest.An air ambulance rushed the teen to the hospital for surgery. Deputies initially said he was expected to survive, but was declared dead late Thursday afternoon.The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office said they do not believe the shooting was random, and that the victim likely knew the shooter, who has been taken into custody.The shooting happened near William Velasquez Elementary School in Lamar CISD. Fortunately, classes are not yet in session.