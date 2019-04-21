16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of teen

Police said it happened in the area between the recreation center and Southgate Village Apartments shortly after 2 p.m.
One victim, a child, was taken to a hospital. Detectives and Crime Scene are investigating.— College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 21, 2019
The teen was found shot when officers arrived on the scene and is being treated at a nearby hospital.
Officers believe this was 'an isolated incident' and posed no threat to nearby residents.
Police said the 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The case remains under investigation and officers are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.