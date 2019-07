16-year-old arrested in connection with shooting of teen

One victim, a child, was taken to a hospital. Detectives and Crime Scene are investigating. — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) April 21, 2019

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested after a teen was found shot near the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station.Police said it happened in the area between the recreation center and Southgate Village Apartments shortly after 2 p.m.The teen was found shot when officers arrived on the scene and is being treated at a nearby hospital.Officers believe this was 'an isolated incident' and posed no threat to nearby residents.Police said the 16-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.The case remains under investigation and officers are encouraging anyone with information regarding this incident to call the College Station Police Department at (979) 764-3600.