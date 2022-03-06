human smuggling

16-year-old accused of smuggling half a dozen immigrants near the border of Mexico, authorities say

EMBED <>More Videos

16-year-old accused of smuggling 6 immigrants, authorities say

LA JOYA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of smuggling six immigrants in La Joya near the border of Mexico on Friday, authorities said.

Investigators say the teen fled from a DPS Trooper, causing three crashes involving a Trooper.

Officials said the boy was arrested for smuggling six illegal immigrants, evading arrest, and failure to render aid.

According to DPS, the trooper and other innocent drivers were treated for minor injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmexicohuman smugglingteenimmigration
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HUMAN SMUGGLING
Galveston man smuggled 2 men inside coffin, prosecutors say
Baytown man arrested for smuggling people into SE Texas, DPS says
Gov. Abbott signing anti-smuggling bill in Rio Grande Valley
Unaccompanied minor among 19 in human smuggling case
TOP STORIES
WNBA player Brittney Griner reportedly detained in Russia
Warm, humid, & windy Sunday... Cold front moves in Monday
Man tries to evade SWAT by crawling through hole in wall, sheriff says
Man wanted accused of fatal shooting in east Harris County
Walk to End HIV returns for the first time in two years
Man dies from gunshot wound to his chest, shooter charged
What to know about trucker convoy heading to DC area
Show More
Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
'Good Times' actor Johnny Brown dies at 84
Suspect wanted in deadly shooting in Spring Branch area
Man injured in explosion at duplex hours after he just moved in
More TOP STORIES News