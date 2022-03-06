16-year-old accused of smuggling half a dozen immigrants near the border of Mexico, authorities say

LA JOYA, Texas (KTRK) -- A 16-year-old boy is accused of smuggling six immigrants in La Joya near the border of Mexico on Friday, authorities said.Investigators say the teen fled from a DPS Trooper, causing three crashes involving a Trooper.Officials said the boy was arrested for smuggling six illegal immigrants, evading arrest, and failure to render aid.According to DPS, the trooper and other innocent drivers were treated for minor injuries.