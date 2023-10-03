16-year-old among 4 suspects arrested, accused of burglarizing cars in The Woodlands, deputies say

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was among several suspects who were allegedly caught red-handed after a string of car burglaries in The Woodlands, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

On Monday, a 16-year-old and three 18-year-olds, who are all from Spring, Texas, were arrested and charged with burglary of a vehicle.

At about 2:30 a.m., deputies said they received a call about a car being broken into near the intersection of Golden Sage Drive and Sylcan Forest Drive.

Deputies were told that several suspects were seen breaking into multiple cars in the area and taking off in a dark-colored sedan.

Before arriving at the scene, deputies spotted a sedan that matched the description of the suspects' vehicle.

Sheriff's deputies pulled the sedan over and found the four suspects: Ethan Lemoine, Parker Finton, Tristan Gayneaux, and the fourth teenager, whose identity is being withheld due to age.

Investigators said the group had the items that were reported stolen from the victims.

Lemoine, Finton, and Gayneaux were booked into the Montgomery County Jail, and the 16-year-old was taken to the county's juvenile justice center.