SEAWORLD

16 rescued from gondola ride suspended above park at SeaWorld in San Diego

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say more than a dozen people trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego have been rescued.

SAN DIEGO, California --
Police say more than a dozen people trapped on a ride at SeaWorld in San Diego have been rescued.

San Diego police tell FOX5 News that about six gondolas stopped functioning Monday night after a big gust of wind tripped a circuit breaker on "Bayside Skyride."

Authorities had estimated that between 15 and 30 people were trapped, some of them in gondolas suspended above water. Sixteen were actually rescued.

The riders were lowered by harnesses and rescued by lifeguard boats. They were then evaluated by medical crews.

SeaWorld said in a statement that it will conduct a thorough inspection of the ride prior to reopening.

The National Weather Service says it was about 49 degrees in San Diego at the time.

SeaWorld said the gondolas had blankets on board.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
seaworldrescueamusement parkamusement rideu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SEAWORLD
SeaWorld offering free passes to preschoolers and teachers
Girl dies after being run over at SeaWorld San Antonio
SeaWorld offering free admission to vets and their guests
3-month-old killer whale dies at SeaWorld San Antonio
More seaworld
Top Stories
Family remembers man killed by HPD officer 22 years later
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Sen. Bernie Sanders announces 2020 presidential bid
Man killed in front of girlfriend in southeast Houston
Officials and community members discuss 'no-knock' warrants
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
Socialite apologizes after photo shoot confrontation goes viral
Man becomes the third person to die in Border Patrol custody
Show More
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
Yates HS Lions advance in basketball playoffs after huge win
Rain chances for World's Championship BBQ Contest
Digital Deal of the Day
Angry dad slaps stepdaughter's 12-year-old bully: police
More News