15-year-old shot to death, allegedly by 17-year-old friend in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old is dead after being shot, allegedly by his 17-year-old friend in north Houston.It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at 501 Greens Road near Imperial Valley.When officers arrived, they found the teen dead outside his apartment.According to family members, the teens, who are close friends, were cutting each other's hair when at some point, a gun came out and the 15-year-old was shot.He died at the scene.After the shooting, officials said the 17-year-old drove off. He was later found not far from the scene and taken into custody for questioning.Officials have not determined if the shooting was accidental. Family members say they doubt it was an accident."I don't believe it was an accident because the bullet hit him in the head. How is it going to hit him in the head? I don't think it was an accident," said the victim's brother-in-law Hector Delgado.Detectives told ABC13 there were several people who saw what happened. Police are also speaking with them to learn more information.The family says the 15-year-old is from Honduras and has only been in the country for about three years.