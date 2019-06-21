15-year-old shot to death, allegedly by 17-year-old friend in north Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old is dead after being shot, allegedly by his 17-year-old friend in north Houston.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Thursday at 501 Greens Road near Imperial Valley.

When officers arrived, they found the teen dead outside his apartment.

According to family members, the teens, who are close friends, were cutting each other's hair when at some point, a gun came out and the 15-year-old was shot.

He died at the scene.

After the shooting, officials said the 17-year-old drove off. He was later found not far from the scene and taken into custody for questioning.

Officials have not determined if the shooting was accidental. Family members say they doubt it was an accident.

"I don't believe it was an accident because the bullet hit him in the head. How is it going to hit him in the head? I don't think it was an accident," said the victim's brother-in-law Hector Delgado.

Detectives told ABC13 there were several people who saw what happened. Police are also speaking with them to learn more information.

The family says the 15-year-old is from Honduras and has only been in the country for about three years.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonteen shotshooting
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News