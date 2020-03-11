15-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was shot in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston on Monday evening, police said.

Houston officers were alerted to a shooting near Ingrando Park at 7:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Keller St.



A person drove by in a white jeep and shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg. Witnesses say there were other parents and young kids in the park at the time of the drive-by.

Authorities said he is expected to survive.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details about a suspect or cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.
