15-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

Eastside officers are at a shooting 7200 Keller. 15 year old male shot in a drive by at Ingrando Park. Pct. 6 Constable assisting. 202 pic.twitter.com/BFgz6oivHa — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 11, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenager was shot in a drive-by shooting in southeast Houston on Monday evening, police said.Houston officers were alerted to a shooting near Ingrando Park at 7:30 p.m. in the 7200 block of Keller St.A person drove by in a white jeep and shot a 15-year-old boy in the leg. Witnesses say there were other parents and young kids in the park at the time of the drive-by.Authorities said he is expected to survive.This is an ongoing investigation. Details about a suspect or cause of the shooting is unknown at this time.