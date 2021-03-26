teen shot

15-year-old boy shot during gun battle at NW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Houston during what police are describing as "an exchange of gunfire."

It happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Miami Gardens Apartments on Kempwood Drive. According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, the boy was shot during the shooting.



It's unclear what led up to the incident and suspect information was not immediately released.

This is a developing story. The article will be updated as more information becomes available.
