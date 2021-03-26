15-year-old boy shot during gun battle at NW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Northwest officers are at a shooting 9500 Kempwood. 15 year old male shot during an exchange of gunfire. 202 pic.twitter.com/sWygxVeOLV — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 26, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was shot Friday afternoon in northwest Houston during what police are describing as "an exchange of gunfire."It happened around 5:20 p.m. at the Miami Gardens Apartments on Kempwood Drive. According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, the boy was shot during the shooting.It's unclear what led up to the incident and suspect information was not immediately released.