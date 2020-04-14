15-year-old shot and killed in northwest Houston while waiting for friends with brother

Northwest officers are at a shooting 10100 Emnora. Two patients were traveling to hospital in a private vehicle when they had an accident. One male in stable, one male critical. 202 pic.twitter.com/NCCIuyfZRX — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 14, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed while he was waiting for some friends with his brother in northwest Houston.It happened on Tuesday afternoon at 10100 Emnora Lane.Police say the 15-year-old and his 18-year-old brother were waiting for the friends in a parked car when two men approached the teens and started shooting.The brothers got into a crash while rushing to the hospital. The 15-year-old died shortly after while his brother was hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.Police say they're looking for a Hispanic man and an African American man who were seen wearing hoodies and masks.Anyone with information is urged to contact Houston police.