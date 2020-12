Westside officers are at a homicide scene 8000 Cook. 15 year old male deceased at the scene. 202 pic.twitter.com/tQ2dUMdXvv — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) December 29, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in the Alief area, according to police.It happened on Cook Road near Beechnut Monday night. According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, the teen was found dead at the scene.It's unclear what led up to the shooting and no suspect information was released.