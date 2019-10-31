15-year-old sex trafficking victim rescued in Harris County

A man and a woman are accused of forcing a 15-year-old girl into sex in Harris County.

DPS special agents say they began their investigation into the case last week when they learned the 15-year-old victim was being forced into prostitution.

During their investigation, agents discovered sex advertisements with the photo of the victim. Authorities say 22-year-old Imani Cole, who allegedly created the ad, was arrested on Oct. 24.

According to DPS, additional information led to the arrest of Raven Lovings, 28, for his alleged role in the teen's trafficking.

Court documents show Cole was charged with compelling prostitution of a person under 18 and trafficking of a child.

Lovings was charged with trafficking of a child, compelling prostitution of a person under 18 and sexual assault of a person over 14.
