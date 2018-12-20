15-year-old missing Galveston County girl found safe in Iowa

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
A missing teen from Galveston County will be home in time for Christmas after she was found safe, according to Texas EquuSearch.

There are few details about the circumstances behind Mercedes "Sadie" Lee's disappearance last Friday, but EquuSearch said it was traveling Thursday to Cedar Rapids, Iowa to pick up the girl.

The 15-year-old was last seen in Bacliff on Dec. 14.

EquuSearch made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook, saying they consider the news "a Christmas miracle."
