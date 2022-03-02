15-year-old girl from Houston killed in triple homicide at New Orleans parade, police say

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl from Houston was among the victims killed during a shooting at a parade in New Orleans over the weekend, police say.Investigators say the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. on Saturday in the the 2900 block of Conti Street. Records show 39-year-old Donald Roberts and 56-year-old Marvin Pepp died at the scene.Heaven Nettles, 15, was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to investigators.Investigators said they are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the suspects, as well as the motive.Anyone with additional information that can assist is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Unit Det. Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.