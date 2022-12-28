Man sentenced 4 years after accidentally killing his 15-year-old girlfriend in 2019, records show

The family of Makaila Simon seek answers in her death involving her 17-year-old boyfriend.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Three years after 15-year-old Makaila Simon was accidentally shot and killed by her 17-year-old boyfriend in north Harris County, he pleaded guilty to her death.

The video above is from a previous report in 2019.

On Tuesday, 21-year-old Javon Martin was convicted of negligent homicide and sentenced to four years in prison, court documents show.

In a previous report, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Martin, who was 17 years old at the time, was playing with the rifle at home and pointed the weapon at Simon.

In court, prosecutors noted that Martin also has a pending case against him of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Simon was a freshman at Lamar High School who just celebrated her birthday with friends before her death.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 17-year-old claims he was playing with rifle when he accidentally shot his girlfriend