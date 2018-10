A 15-year-old is dead after leading police on a chase near Dallas.Wylie police say the teen beat his mother with a baseball bat, then fled from officers in her car.Police say stop sticks caused the teen to lose control of the vehicle and crash into a truck carrying portable toilets.Authorities say the impact of the crash killed the teen. No one else was injured during the chase.The boy's mother is still in intensive care at a nearby hospital.