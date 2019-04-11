Student hit by stray bullet while playing basketball at Sterling High School

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a student was hit by a stray bullet while he was playing on the basketball court outside of Sterling High School.Officers say the victim is a 15-year-old student. He was struck in the arm and is expected to be okay.The bullet traveled almost half a mile and struck him.According to police, it started with a shooting at the Crystal Springs apartment complex on Selinksy near Martindale. Three cars were shot at.The shooters then drove off and fired some more.Police believe 20 rounds were fired from two guns, a pistol and a rifle.It was a rifle round that sailed in the air to Sterling High School and hit the student."I believe they were firing out of a car as it was still moving because the casings are pretty spread out. They were firing back in that direction towards the apartment complex. They were firing pretty high, though, because I think one of the bullets over-shot and that's when the student was shot at Sterling," said Officer Lance Bolanski with HPD's Major Assaults Division.The suspect vehicle is described only as a black sedan.Police say they have no witnesses at this time, and the shooting could be gang-related.HISD acknowledged the shooting and said they are cooperating with the police investigation.