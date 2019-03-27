Crime & Safety

15-year-old girl's body found in industrial area

EMBED <>More Videos

A 15-year-old girl's body was discovered in an industrial area in Compton early Monday morning, investigators said.

COMPTON, California -- A 15-year-old girl's body was discovered in an industrial area of Compton early Monday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff's said.

The girl was identified as Samantha Bustos. The discovery was made around 1:30 a.m., according to authorities.

Family and friends prayed later in the day near the spot where the victim's body was discovered.

"It's very devastating to be dealing with this," Junior De Jesus, the victim's uncle, said. "My heart breaks right now. It's heartbreaking. It's bad."

Bustos was last seen Friday. Her cousin said she was with her best friend, but they didn't know the two went to a party, and she was last seen with a couple of unknown guys.

Her cousin said Bustos' friend texted him the next day to check on her.

"I had contact with her best friend, she was asking me if she came home," Victor Lopez, Bustos' cousin, said. "We couldn't find her and we started looking for her Saturday morning."

Investigators said a worker walking by around 1:30 a.m. Monday spotted her body behind a bush near a fence.

Investigators said she sustained a traumatic injury to her upper torso, but the exact cause of death has not been released. The case is being treated as a homicide.

Bustos' grandmother said she was a good student, a good friend to everybody. She also warned other young people to be careful, saying your friends may not be your friends.

"There's no way a best friend would leave her other best friend by herself with two guys at three in the morning," Lopez said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetycomptonlos angeles countylos angeles county sheriff's departmenthomicide investigationchild killedteenagerinvestigationbody found
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
911 calls show confusion in response to ITC tank fire
9 men arrested for trying to meet teens for sex
Katy coach turns to Ted after bad oil change ruins Jeep
Travis Scott's remixed Rockets gear sells out in minutes
Former Cowboys star undergoing tests for throat cancer
Tips wanted after woman disappears near Splendora HS
Timeline of key moments after alleged attack on Jussie Smollett in Chicago
Show More
Arby's manager charged in death of threatening customer
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped; 'not an exoneration,' prosecutor says
Video shows suspected racing crash that injured teen
Thief stuffs 4-foot python down his pants at pet store
Naked woman crossing busy Florida freeway stuns drivers
More TOP STORIES News