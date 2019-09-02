amber alert

15-year-old girl found safe after Amber Alert out of Pearland

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl has been found safe Monday after a statewide Amber Alert went out from Pearland.

Pearland police said on Sunday that Irene Alejandra Nunez went missing.

Nunez was located around 1:45 p.m. in Beaumont, police added.

Kevin Mauricio Caceres, whom police said was last seen with her, was taken into custody when authorities located the girl, according to police. He is expected to be charged with kidnapping.

Caceres reportedly took Irene from her home on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

The girl's family was notified and arrangements have been made to reunite with her.

