15-year-old girl trying to retrieve her cell phone falls from fire escape to her death

EMBED </>More Videos

A 15-year-old girl died after falling from a fire escape in Tribeca late Sunday

Naveen Dhaliwal, Eyewitness News
TRIBECA, Manhattan --
A teenage girl died after she fell from the fire escape of an apartment building in Tribeca.

Police say 15-year-old Imogen Roche was attending a party inside an apartment building on Reade Street Sunday night.

It appears she left her cell phone in a room that was locked just before 11 p.m.

Imogen went on the fire escape, attempting to reenter the apartment by going in another window, when she lost her balance and fell.

It happened on the top floor of the five-story building near the corner of West Broadway.

She fell to the sidewalk below.

She was pronounced dead at Bellevue Medical Center.

Police are talking to the owner of the apartment, the mother of Imogen's friend.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal fallteen killedteenagerfire escapeu.s. & worldNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Galveston's Strand businesses close amid Labor Day downpours
EYE ON THE GULF: Gordon forms off the coast of Florida
LIVE: Flood Advisory for Harris Co. until 1:45 p.m.
Preps in place for heavy rains that may lead to flooding
EXCLUSIVE: Woman seen on video fleeing abusive boyfriend speaks out
Man found dead in driveway after being shot in back in SW Houston
Marine rescue volunteers discover beached dolphin in Galveston
Tibbetts' dad: 'Don't distort her death for racist views'
Show More
Referee shortage threatening high school football
Woman hit and killed walking along Hwy 59 near downtown
2-year-old missing after he and mom got ride with stranger
Activists to display billboard showing Trump tweets criticizing Cruz
Truck carrying load of Axe body spray explodes in Texas
More News