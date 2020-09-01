15-year-old electrocuted in motel pool on North Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old was electrocuted after he accidentally touched wires from an interior light at a motel swimming pool over the weekend, Harris County Precinct 4 said.Officials told ABC13 this happened Saturday at the North Villa Inn at 16510 North Freeway.According to authorities, someone removed a pool interior light, exposing the wires. While the teen, identified as Khalel Reynolds, was swimming, he touched the wires.Emergency crews were called to the motel. Reynolds was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.Experts are sharing reminders that it's important that interior pool lights are sealed.The lights should also be regularly inspected.