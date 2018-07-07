15-year-old claims she was raped in Memphis airport bathroom before flight to Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 15-year-old girl says she was raped and assaulted inside a bathroom at Memphis International Airport last month.

When the teen arrived in Houston on June 24, she alerted officials about the incident.

"My biggest concern is that the assailant is caught so that he won't be able to do this to anyone else, and also to assure my daughter that justice has been served," the victim's mom said.

The girl was traveling alone when she says a man followed her into a bathroom stall, and then hit and raped her.

She continued on her flight, and told her mother about the attack when she landed.

Houston police are working with the Memphis Airport Police to investigate the incident.

No arrests have been made.
