15-year-old boy missing for 4 days in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A north Houston family needs your help finding their 15-year-old who has been missing since Monday.

Daniel Ceron Jr. was last seen on Aug. 19. He is 6'2", 150 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing a blue and gray lightweight jacket, black muscle shirt, blue shorts with a Captain America logo on them, a baseball cap and black shoes when he disappeared.

Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch told Eyewitness News that Daniel's disappearance is "both puzzling and concerning."

"We don't know why or how this young man disappeared, but we do know that he needs to be found," Black said.

On Friday morning, volunteers will start looking for the teen near Little York and the North Freeway.

If you know where Daniel is, call Houston police at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
