15-month-old dies after being bitten by family friend's Rottweiler

LAS VEGAS -- A Las Vegas family is mourning the loss of a 15-month-old girl after she was bitten by a Rottweiler on Saturday.
Authorities said the 4-year-old dog, who belonged to a family friend, bit the child. However, details on what led up to the attack are still unclear, KLAS reports.
Police said the girl was rushed to Henderson Hospital where she died.
The dog was taken into custody by animal control and was euthanized at the owner's request.
"I am speechless," neighbor Michael Seed said. "I don't even want to go over there because I'm sure the family is hurting, anybody would hurt by that situation to lose a child. And now with the dog doing something like that...I have no remorse for the animal anymore."
