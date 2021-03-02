15 killed when SUV carrying 27 people hits truck in Southern California: Officials

HOLTVILLE, Calif. -- Fifteen people were killed and at least three others were seriously injured in a crash involving a big rig and an SUV near the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial County, California, Tuesday morning, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville, located about 125 miles east of San Diego, authorities said.

Desert Regional Medical Center confirmed three patients transported from the scene were being treated in the intensive care unit.

Imperial County Fire officials said the crash prompted a second-alarm response, with 25 additional personnel called to the scene along with at least four additional ambulances and four air helicopters.

Additional details have not yet been released.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
imperial countycaliforniatraffic fatalitiessouthern californiau.s. & worldcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Masks coming off? Gov. Abbott to make announcement today
5 things we know about the next stimulus bill
Here's what's in the House Democrats' stimulus relief plan
Mother of girl with special needs who got shot during road rage seeks justice
Now is not the time to ease COVID-19 restrictions, city says
Nutcracker Market Spring event returns in person
Rain is gone but keep your jacket handy
Show More
1st look at 'Soul of a Nation,' highlighting Black life in US
Two friends, one dream, and an $80 million empire
T.I. and Tiny deny sex assault allegations as attorney seeks investigation
6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist, insensitive imagery
100-year-old surprised with trip to favorite store after getting vaccinated
More TOP STORIES News