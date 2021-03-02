15 killed when SUV carrying 27 people hits truck in Southern California: Officials

HOLTVILLE, Calif. -- Fifteen people were killed and at least three others were seriously injured in a crash involving a big rig and an SUV near the U.S.-Mexico border in Imperial County, California, Tuesday morning, according to officials.California Highway Patrol officers responded to Highway 115 at Norrish Road in Holtville, located about 125 miles east of San Diego, authorities said.Desert Regional Medical Center confirmed three patients transported from the scene were being treated in the intensive care unit.Imperial County Fire officials said the crash prompted a second-alarm response, with 25 additional personnel called to the scene along with at least four additional ambulances and four air helicopters.Additional details have not yet been released.