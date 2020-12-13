15 and 17-year-old killed in Fort Bend Co. shooting identified

Update: Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide. Our condolences are with their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MYTECysgGM — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 13, 2020

FRESNO, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities have identified the victims of a deadly shooting in Fresno Saturday night.In an update issued by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, 15-year-old Devin Massey and 17-year-old Jonathan Massey were killed in the 300 block of Broadmore near FM-521 around 8 p.m.People wearing masks drove up and opened fire on the people who were sitting inside a vehicle in a driveway, according to deputies.A third person was also shot and taken to a hospital in serious condition.The victims may have returned fire before the suspects fled the scene, according to investigators.One person was detained for questioning, but their involvement in the incident wasn't immediately clear.Ridge Point High School offered condolences on the tragic death, saying the teens were students at the school.