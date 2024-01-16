Associate Newscast Director - PT

Disney Entertainment's eight-owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 50 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news leader from sign-on to sign-off. Broadcasting over 70 hours of locally produced newscasts each week, ABC13 is the top-rated and most-watched news station among Houston-area viewers. ABC13 also leads the market in its digital media efforts, with top rankings for its website, abc13.com, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. ABC13 delivers live and streaming content on Roku, Fire TV, Amazon and AppleTV in the ABC13 Houston App. ABC13 is deeply invested in the Houston community, spotlighting Houston's diversity with community affairs programs covering issues that affect different segments of the population - from local town halls to ABC13+. The station also hosts several community projects throughout the year, including Share Your Holidays, an annual food drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank, and our E-cycle Drive, a collection/recycling effort for outdated electronic equipment in conjunction with Earth Day. ABC13 is also known for broadcasting the city's major events, including the annual July 4th Freedom Over Texas celebration, The Chevron Marathon, Houston Pride and The Houston Rodeo Parade!

The KTRK-TV Production Department is looking for a Part-Time Associate Newscast Director who is a self-starter and works well with others while looking to grow/develop their skills as a newscast director!

Responsibilities:

Duties will include, but not be limited to, various production-related duties, including floor manager for live and recorded programming, Directing/Technical Directing shows in a unique array of automated production environments.

Responsibilities may also include hand-held camera, Steadicam and DSLR operation, robotic camera operation and audio assistant.

Required Qualifications:

Minimum of one year of production experience working in a local, network, or college newsroom environment

Qualified candidates must be able and willing to work flexible hours, early mornings, late nights, weekends, and holidays. Weekly work hours will vary.

Applicants must be able to lift up to 25 pounds of TV equipment

A strong work ethic and positive attitude are required, as is the ability to handle multiple tasks in high-pressure situations

Must have knowledge of basic studio and field production equipment operation, such as cameras, microphones, IFBs, audio consoles, and video switchers.

Preferred Qualifications:

Prior Directing and broadcast experience in a live Control Room environment is a plus.

Required Education

High School Diploma

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com reference JOB ID # 10075351

