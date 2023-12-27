Transmission Engineer

Do you have experience managing, routing, and transmitting multiple live feeds seamlessly? Houston's ABC13 is hiring a Transmission Engineer. The Transmission Engineer will ensure the seamless tuning of live broadcast signals through microwave, satellite, and broadband technologies. This job requires working nights, weekends, overnights, and holidays.

Responsibilities:

Work efficiently under tight deadlines, demonstrating the ability to multitask and prioritize assignments effectively.

Possess a deep understanding of the digital newsroom and the digital workflow for broadcast and streaming newscasts, including server-based digital media workflow.

Collaborate with field crews and producers to fulfill live needs for newscasts, ensuring smooth communication and coordination.

Communicate effectively with network partners to address incoming/outgoing video needs, fostering strong partnerships.

Handle the importing, exporting, intake, and organization of video content within a server-based digital media workflow.

Required Qualifications:

At least 5 years of experience working in a live news transmission operation.

Ability to multi-task and handle multiple live signals and crews simultaneously.

Demonstrate good news judgment.

Flexibility to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays and as business dictates in extended breaking news scenarios.

Ability to succeed in a fast-paced live broadcast environment.

Strong communication skills with multiple managers per shift

Education:

High School Diploma

About ABC Owned TV Stations:

The Disney Entertainment Television group creates original entertainment and news content for the Company's streaming platforms and its cable and broadcast networks.

About The Walt Disney Company:

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, is a leading diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise with the following business segments: Disney Entertainment, ESPN, Disney Parks, and Experiences and Products. From humble beginnings as a cartoon studio in the 1920s to its preeminent name in the entertainment industry today, Disney proudly continues its legacy of creating world-class stories and experiences for every member of the family. Disney's stories, characters and experiences reach consumers and guests from every corner of the globe. With operations in more than 40 countries, our employees and cast members work together to create entertainment experiences that are both universally and locally cherished.

This position is with KTRK Television, Inc, which is part of a business we call ABC Owned TV Stations. The Walt Disney Company and its Affiliated Companies are Equal Employment Opportunity employers and welcome all job seekers including individuals with disabilities and veterans with disabilities. If you have a disability and believe you need a reasonable accommodation in order to search for a job opening or apply for a position, email Candidate.Accommodations@Disney.com with your request. This email address is not for general employment inquiries or correspondence. We will only respond to those requests that are related to the accessibility of the online application system due to a disability.

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10073914