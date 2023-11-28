Associate Producer - PT

Disney Entertainment's eight owned ABC stations are multiplatform leaders in local news and information. For over 50 years, ABC13 has been Houston's news leader from sign-on to sign-off. Broadcasting 73+ hours of locally produced newscasts each week, ABC13 is the top-rated and most-watched news station among the Houston-area viewers. ABC13 also leads the market in its digital media efforts, with top rankings for its website, abc13.com, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. ABC13 delivers live and streaming content on Roku, Fire TV, Amazon and AppleTV in the ABC13 Houston App. ABC13 is deeply invested in the Houston community, spotlighting Houston's diversity with community affairs programs covering issues that affect different segments of the population - from local town halls to ABC13+. The station also hosts several community projects throughout the year including Share Your Holidays, an annual food drive benefiting the Houston Food Bank; and our E-cycle Drive, a collection/recycling effort for outdated electronic equipment in conjunction with Earth Day. ABC13 is also known for broadcasting the city's major events including the annual July 4th Freedom Over Texas celebration, The Chevron Marathon, Houston Pride and The Houston Rodeo Parade.

KTRK-TV, is looking for an aggressive, motivated and dedicated Associate Producer who is ready for the next step in their career. Our PT Associate Producer must have a passion for writing and for producing. We want to see you learn and grow into a Newscast Producer. The AP will assist producers with writing content for all platforms and once trained, produce and booth cut-ins.

Basic Qualifications:

The ideal candidate would have experience at a local news station. Line producing experience is preferred but not required

Demonstrate ability to work under deadline pressures and work in a rapid, fast-paced environment

Must be flexible to work any shift/any day including weekends and holidays

Preferred Experience:

One year experience is a small to mid-sized market

Preferred Education:

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field

Interested candidates apply via Disneycareers.com, Job ID 10071932

